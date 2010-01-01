A practical approach;
Develop (long-term results)
vs fast-track (short-term wins)
specific to players respective ages
and mindset . . . from an experienced
and compassionate leader.
"No two boys can be taught
exactly the same way.
Everyone's bone and
body structure is different.
Every boy has his own way
of running, jumping and punching.
Many a fine prospect has been ruined
by an inept coach or trainer
who tried to force his pupil
to copy his or some other person's style."
- Rocky Marciano
Joe Bonnett - Head Coach Gold-Medal Jr. Olympics 2024
